Former SDF Parliamentary Group leader dies of heart attack

Former Momo West sub constituency MP Hon. Mbah Ndam Joseph Njang has died. An SDF spokesman says the 65-year-old suffered “a major heart attack” Monday morning and died at his Yaoundé residence.

The opposition MP represented the Momo County legislative district for more than two decades. The district includes parts of Batibo sub division. Mbah Ndam also was the parliamentary group leader of the Social Democratic Front (SDF).

In a statement released today by his family in Essen, Germany, Mbah Ndam Jr called the late Hon. Joseph Mbah Ndam a “dedicated public servant and successful legal practitioner.”

Hon. Mbah Ndam recently survived an attack on his campaign convoy that left at least four persons injured. Momo West was among ten other electoral constituencies in Southern Cameroons that witnessed election rerun as a result of a Constitutional Council decision of February 25, 2020 that annulled the contest in Menchum North, Bui West, Mezam South, Bui Centre, Bui South, Mezam Centre, Momo East, Menchum South, Momo West and Mezam North – and Lebialem in the Southern Zone of Ambazonia.

Mbah Ndam, a product of Government High School Mamfe and a graduate from the University of Yaoundé and Member of Parliament since 1997, was born on February 28, 1955 in Batibo, Momo Division of the then North West province. He has been a member of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the SDF since 1991.

He was a visiting lecturer at the Faculty of Law of the University of Yaoundé from 1988-92. In 1992, he became the adviser on legal and judicial matters of National Financial Credit Bank and he was the chair of Momo Cultural and Development Association.

Joseph Mbah Ndam was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon, married and a father of six children.

His retirement home in Batibo was burnt down by armed Southern Cameroons fighters on Sunday, December 15, 2019.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai with additional reporting from Oke Akombi AyukepiAkap in Glasgow





