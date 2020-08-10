Football: Paris Saint-Germain ‘weighing up £50m bid for Joel Matip’

Paris Saint-Germain are tempted to make a shock £50m move for Liverpool defender Joel Matip, according to a report.

The Ligue 1 champions are in the market for a new centre-back after announcing last month that long-serving Thiago Silva will leave later this month when his contract expires.

Cameroonian outlet Kick442 claims that Matip is in PSG’s sights, with the French giants prepared to match Liverpool’s bloated valuation.

Matip made just 13 appearances for the Reds in 2019-20, with Joe Gomez forming a solid partnership alongside Virgil van Dijk during the Cameroon international’s injury absence.

Premier League champions Liverpool have already lost one centre-back this summer following confirmation that Dejan Lovren is to join Zenit St Petersburg in a £10.9m deal.

Sports Mole





