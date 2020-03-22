Football: Napoli to resume training despite coronavirus outbreak

Italian football club Napoli has announced that they will resume training sessions from March 25, despite the coronavirus crisis which has led to a national lockdown.

The club said in a statement that the full squad will restart training at the Technical Center on March 25 with a morning session.

Meanwhile, the other Serie A side Cagliari has stated the team will resume full training but the players will split into two groups to ensure their safety.

The president of Italian Players’ Union, Damiano Tommasi however has said that it would be dangerous for players to return to training while the coronavirus continues to spread across the country.

All sporting events in Italy have been shut down since March 9 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic which has taken the lives of more than 4,000 people in the country.

