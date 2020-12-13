Football: Issa Hayatou to be made Honourable CAF President

Hayatou spent 29 years running the Confederation of African Football and will be granted the status of honorary president of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) next month at a special ceremony in his home nation Cameroon.

Hayatou is the longest-serving ruler in Caf’s history, having led the African football body from 1988 to 2017.

The 74-year-old was made an honorary vice-president of Fifa after losing the elections three years ago, and now Caf is following suit.

“This distinguished leader presided over Caf for 30 years… and this honour salutes his immense role in the development of African football,” Caf said in a statement.

The decision to make Hayatou an honorary president was a proposal by the Executive Committee (ExCo) which the General Assembly approved yesterday.

The ceremony, which originally would have taken place in early 2020 but was postponed due to coronavirus, will take place in Yaounde on January 15, – a day before the African Nations Championship (Chan) kicks off in Cameroon.

Source: Thisday






