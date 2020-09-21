Football: Eto’o Beats World Cup Winners In FIFA 21 Ranking

Cameroon legend Samuel Eto’o has one of the highest ratings of the new FUT Icons added to FIFA 21.

The African superstar was not only a devastating finisher, but gifted with pace and trickery. He used all of his assets to win three UEFA Champions League titles, while scoring in two finals himself.

The former FC Barcelona star joined some elite company in FIFA 21, with the likes of Manchester United legend, Eric Cantona, and former Real Madrid star Ferenc Puskas.

The two stars mentioned above have a slightly higher overall score than Eto’o, with Cantona at 93 overall, while Puskas has the highest of all the newcomers at 94.

The only other player of all the new icons that has a higher score than Eto’o is Xavi, while the Cameroonian beats a number of other World Cup-winning stars such as Bastian Schweinsteiger and Fernando Torres.

Source: Soccerladuna





