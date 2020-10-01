Football: Dundee Utd hope to sign Cameroon midfielder Jeando Fuchs ‘soon’

Dundee United hope to complete a deal for Cameroon midfielder Jeando Fuchs “soon”, says manager Micky Mellon.

Alaves’ Fuchs, 22, has been capped twice by his country and would join the Scottish Premiership club after spending last season at Maccabi Haifa.

Fuchs would arrive at Tannadice on a permanent deal and is in talks over a two-year contract.

“He is coming over for his medical, hopefully we can get it all tied up soon,” said Mellon.

“He has not signed yet but the two clubs haver certainly agreed a deal and he is on the way with his family now over to Scotland.”

Fuchs played more than 100 games for French side Sochaux and moved to Alaves in Spain last summer. He will have to quarantine for two weeks before joining up with his United team-mates.

“He is a really talented player, he is an international footballer,” said Mellon. “He has got, even now, some great qualities, but on top of that he can improve and get even better.

“The British game will really suit him, he has got massive energy levels.

“He has all the attributes to come in and make an impact and help us to move forward towards what we always say we want to be and that is a competitive Scottish Premiership team in every game that we play in.”

Source: BBC





