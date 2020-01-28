Football: Cameroon defender Harold Moukoudi left confused by Stoke City and Derby County rejection

Cameroon defender Harold Moukoudi has been left confused after his chance of moving to the Championship was rebuffed by St Etienne boss Claude Puel.

Both Derby and Stoke have been looking to bring a number of new faces this month after having fairly poor first halves of the Championship season.

Sitting in the bottom half of the league table, both Derby and Stoke have improved since the turn of the New Year and the duo were linked with a move for Moukoudi, looking to improve their current defensive options.

Journalist Mike McGrath broke the news of reported interest from Derby and Stoke, who approached Ligue 1 side St Etienne over a potential move.

St Etienne boss Claude Puel has since rejected the idea of allowing the Cameroon international to leave, but that has reportedly left the 22-year-old confused as to why he could move to England.

Moukoudi, joined St Etienne from Le Havre last summer and has made 15 appearances in all competitions for the French side this season.

The Verdict

Moukoudi is largely unknown but his talents this season in Ligue 1 have been impressive, and that is why the likes of Derby and Stoke have been labeled with interest.

The fact that Claude Puel has halted a potential exit gives non-Ligue 1 fans an insight to his ability, but the defender reportedly now feels as though he has missed a chance of moving to England.

Derby and Stoke have until Friday to bring in new options, but it remains to be seen if either will bring in a defence minded player.

Source: Footballleagueworld





