Football: Arsenal to deliver meals, medical supplies to help fight pandemic

Premier League Club Arsenal have announced that as part of a response plan during the pandemic, they will deliver meals and medical supplies.

The Gunners said in a statement they will provide more than 30,000 free meals as well as 15 tons of emergency supplies, including sanitary and personal hygiene products to vulnerable people in the local community.

The Londoners also pledged to donate 100,000 pounds to local organizations, and a further 50,000 pounds towards a COVID-19 crisis fund.

Earlier, some Premier League Clubs like Manchester United and Wolverhampton delivered support packages to help the National Health Service in the fight against the virus.

Source: Presstv





