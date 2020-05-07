Football: Andre Onana remains a target for Manchester United

Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana remains a target for Manchester United, according to a report.

The Transfer Window Podcast report that United are still tracking the 24-year-old Cameroon international, who is believed to be open to a move to a big European club

Apparently United tried to sign Onana last summer when they were unsure about the future of David De Gea. The Spaniard has since penned a record-breaking contract at Old Trafford.

The Spain keeper became the best-paid goalkeeper in the world when he signed a new four-year deal worth around £375,000 a week last September.

United also have Sheffield United loanee Dean Henderson ready to step in, and have no immediate plans to recruit a new keeper.

Onana will only likely move if he is assured the no.1 role, and so until United see De Gea depart their interest in Onana is likely to be just that.

Chelsea, Tottenham and Barcelona are all interested in the player, but all would need to move out their respective first-choice keepers to make way for Onana.

Onana has two years left on his Ajax deal, and interestingly changed agents after penning his latest contract, with the idea that his new agent would explore his career options in the next 24 months.

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag confirmed this week that the club have an agreement that the player will be allowed to leave the club this summer.

Chelsea are looking to sign Onana as a replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was dropped by Frank Lampard earlier in the season only to win his place back before the campaign was halted.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have begun the hunt for Hugo Lloris’s long-term successor and are said to have identified Onana as their top target to replace the Frenchman.

Onana, who has also been tipped to potentially replace Marc-Andre ter Stegen at Barcelona, claims he has an agreement with Ajax that he will be allowed to leave Amsterdam if their price tag – believed to be around £25million – is met, and Ten Hag has now confirmed that to be the case.

“Andre is very important to us and of course we don’t want to lose him,” the Ajax boss told Algemeen Dagblad.

“But it’s true that we have an agreement from last year about the development scenario and what steps we will take if the right club comes in at the right price.”

Source: Teamtalk







