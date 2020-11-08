Football: Alex Song completes move to Djibouti

Former FC Barcelona and Cameroon midfielder, Alex Song, has joined Djiboutian side AS Arta Solar7 in a shock move on a permanent deal.

Since making his professional debut back in 2004 with Bastia in Ligue 1, Song seemed to be on the right path to success as his performances earned him a move to then Premier League champions Arsenal at sheer age of 17.

Seven years later, Spanish powerhouse FC Barcelona came calling and eventually acquired his services for a reported £15 million fee after 215 appearances with the Gunners.

However, Song struggled to break into the starting lineup ahead of Sergio Busquets, and the Catalans decided to loan him to Premier League outfit West Ham for the 2014/15 season.

Song settled quickly into the Hammers’ first team and became one of the Londoners’ top players.

In 2016, he was able to finalize a permanent move to Rubin Kazan on a free transfer coming from Barcelona but only played 23 matches in two years, before signing for Swiss side Sion.

Alex Song has now completed a shock move to Djiboutian side AS Arta Solar7 on a reported two-year deal.

Arta finished fourth on the Djibouti Premier League table last season with 24 points, four behind champions Total FC just missing out on the continental football.

Source: Kingfut.com






