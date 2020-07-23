Football: Achille Webo wins Turkish Super Lig as Istanbul Basaksehir assistant coach

The retired Indomitable Lions forward becomes the first coach from his country to claim a league title in Europe

Former Cameroon midfielder Thomas Libih says they “greeted with pride” the achievements of compatriot Pierre Achille Webo who helped, as an assistant coach, Istanbul Basaksehir win the Turkish Super Lig title.

Istanbul Basaksehir sealed their first-ever league title last weekend following a 1-0 win over Kayserispor and were confirmed as champions with one match to go.

The dislodging of Galatasaray as Turkish champions comes eight months after 38-year-old Webo joined Istanbul Basaksehir as assistant coach to Okan Buruk.

Source: Goal.com






