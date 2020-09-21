Football: AC Milan’s interest in signing André-Frank Zambo Anguissa confirmed

AC Milan have a concrete interest interest in signing André-Frank Zambo Anguissa from Fulham before the window shuts, a report claims.

Milan are seemingly determined to add another midfielder before the window shuts in order to give head coach Stefano Pioli the four starter-level players he wants for his double pivot.

Although Chelsea’s Tiemoue Bakayoko continues to be the player most concretely linked, the name of André-Frank Zambo Anguissa has emerged in recent days as a potential alternative.

According to what is being reported by MilanNews, confirmations have arrived regarding Milan’s interest in Anguissa. The Cameroon international is one of the options considered to strengthen the Rossoneri midfield department.

In addition to the 24-year-old former Marseille anchorman, there is also Bakayoko and Lille’s Boubakary Soumarè, but the negotiations for the French duo are currently stalled as things stand.

Source: Sempremilan.com






