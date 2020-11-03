Final voting underway in the US presidential election 2020

Americans are at the polls today to make their choice between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden. They will be selecting a leader to steer a nation battered by a surging pandemic that has killed more than 231,000 people and cost millions their jobs.

Some 100 million votes were already cast by mail and in record levels of early voting before Election Day.

Last polls close in Hawaii at midnight EST (6am Paris time).

It takes weeks to receive the official results from all 50 states. Election night results are based on media projections.

Election officials have warned that millions of absentee ballots could slow the tallies, perhaps for days, in some key battleground states, while Trump has threatened legal action to prevent ballots from being counted after Election Day.





