FIFA announces extra substitutes, option to stop VAR

FIFA says that teams will be allowed up to 5 substitutions per-match as a temporary measure to help cope with potential fixture congestion amid the coronavirus pandemic, and competitions can also choose to stop using the Video Assistant Referee.

The change in the rules from the usual 3 to 5 substitutions has been approved by the International Football Association Board in order to protect player welfare when football resumes. However, to avoid unnecessary stoppages, the 5 substitutions would be allowable within a maximum of 3 slots, as well as during half-time.

The change aims to limit the overuse of players by teams that are now facing a more condensed schedule. According to FIFA, it will be up to individual competition organizers to implement the rule and competitions that are currently using VAR, are also free to discontinue its use on restarting.





