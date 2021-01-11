Federal Republic of Ambazonia: President condemns French Cameroun attack on Mautu

“Sunday, 10th Jan 2021 will go down as another dark day in the history of our nation. 10 people, including a baby, were massacred in Mautu village in Fako. We condemn these reckless killings. Violence is cowardice. The perpetrators of these acts must be brought to book” Ambazonia President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe on Sunday slammed the Cameroon government army attack that targeted Southern Cameroons civilians.

President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe’s condemnation appeared in a tweet message sent to the international community in which the Ambazonian leader said that the world should stand by Southern Cameroons and condemn these criminal and cowered acts.

He said that the people of Southern Cameroons are peace loving and called on the countries that support the French Cameroun regime in Yaoundé to review their stances and stop supporting and financing terrorist acts across the entire Gulf of Guinea.

As the world turns its focus on the Trump-orchestrated drama in Washington DC, the Yaoundé government is taking advantage of the confusion to commit heinous human rights violations in the country’s two English-speaking regions.

On Sunday, government army soldiers descended on Mautu in Muyuka in the country’s Southwest region where it gunned down some ten innocent civilians, most of whom are women and children.

Donald Trump’s political miscalculations in the United States are empowering many dictators across the globe and this is very likely to result in devastating human rights abuses in countries such as Cameroon.

The government human rights abuses are on the rise in Cameroon and with the confusion in Southern Cameroons intensifying, army soldiers are killing civilians with impunity.

The government has a lot on its hands and its frustrations are mounting by the day. Besides the crisis in Southern Cameroons, Boko Haram is wreaking havoc in the country’s northern region where hundreds of soldiers and civilians were slaughtered last week.

But it is in the Eastern region that a huge storm is brewing. Russians are determined to elbow the French out of the Central African Republic where a French-sponsored civil war is spreading death and destruction in the country.

The fighting in the Central African country is gradually spreading to Cameroon and there is growing fear that the Russians might come to Cameroon to destabilize the corrupt Yaoundé government.

