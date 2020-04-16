Federal Republic of Ambazonia: Leader, top aides back in Kondengui

The leader of the people of Southern Cameroons, President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and two of his top aides Barristers Eyambe and Shufai have expressed gratitude to Ambazonians both at home and in the diaspora for their unflinching support.

President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and his senior advisers were taken to the office of a French Cameroun court administrator from their detention cell at the Kondengui High Security prison late on Thursday in a move that sparked outrage throughout Ground Zero, Europe and the United States.

In a statement released by the Ambazonian chief executive, Sisiku Ayuk Tabe observed that “It is well. We, Barr Eyambe, Shufai and myself are back to the prison. We were taken to the office of a court administrator who explained why our appeal had not been called today. Obviously, he said it was because of the spread of the Coronavirus. Thanks for your show of concern and love. Regards. Sisiku AyukTabe.”

Despite being held illegally by French Cameroun security apparatus, the Southern Cameroons leader has remained defiant ever since the declaration of Ambazonia independence that plunged both British Southern Cameroons and French Cameroun into their biggest political crisis in decades.

By Rita Akana in Kondengui, Yaounde





