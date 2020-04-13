Federal Republic of Ambazonia: Integrity, sound and honest leadership is a MUST

Searching the pages of history and examining personal experiences, one appreciates the significance of great leadership to a family, organisation and a country. Had Winston Churchill not been the leader of the United Kingdom during the Second World War, there is a valid argument that the world would be different today. The same applies to Nkwame Nkrumah, Patrice Limumba, Nelson Mandela and the many giants of Pan-Africanism who fought all over Africa to break the shackles of colonialism thus attaining freedom and independence for millions of us. Of the many definitions of leadership, the following is of particular significance today; ‘leadership is the ability to guide others without force into a direction or decision that leaves them still feeling empowered and accomplished.’

Cameroon Concord News Group believes that it speaks for the Ambazonian nation in stating that a lack of leadership after the abduction of Sisiku Ayuk Tabe in Abuja, Nigeria on the 5th of January 2018 is the fundamental reason for our lack of progress in our pursuit of independence and freedom. French Cameroun’s decapitation strike on our revolution achieved its aim. The appointment of Comrade Dabney Yerima as Vice President in May 2019 has steadied the shivering revolutionary boat. Prior to his appointment, wretched leadership was a grave reality in our struggle for justice, peace and independence. Unfortunately, much to the astonishment of this media outlet, over the last few months, pockets of this absurdity are now reappearing. We are incredulous at the bulk of people in this struggle for self-determination who seek power for self-aggrandizement.

After Ikome Sako failed woefully as acting leader of the Southern Cameroons struggle, Cameroon Concord News Group deemed it of paramount importance that anyone who seeks leadership at LGA, County or National level should be vetted and auditioned vigorously. Rev Sako and many in his mob were dubious and possessed less than a honorable past. They slipped through the net with little or no vetting. Correspondingly, many like them shouldn’t be allowed to do so in future. As we all volunteer our time, energy and money, the red lights should start flashing when comrades become vicious and dishonorable in their quests for control.

Cameroon Concord News Group has examined potential and current leaders at various sections of this struggle and whilst some exude confidence and the skill set to take Ambazonians to their intended destination, quite a significant proportion possess not the elementary skills required for leadership. This trend is disquieting and must be addressed immediately to snuff out stagnation. The insistence on titles and positions sounds trivial but it’s now a major concern and a dangerous trend that must be discouraged and stopped. We of the Concord Group have concluded that the French Cameroun system of titles for pomposity has infested the Southern Cameroons psychic. We must call this out at every opportunity for we intend to build a nation on sound human values.

Cameroon Concord News Group is cautioning Ambazonians to allocate no time and tolerance to comedians and administrative utopians to whom only tittles are of significance! Ambazonia is at war! Special and challenging times call for brilliant leaders. And in this exceptional Ambazonian revolution, we need decent men and women with integrity and decorum to be the leaders at all levels. We need leaders who are trustworthy and accountable. We need leaders who are motivated to work for Ambazonia and its people not ego soothing fanatics. We need reliable leaders who inspire trust and confidence not leaders who engage in backstabbing.

Individuals with sound judgment wouldn’t entrust their political futures and a revolution to anyone thoughtless, calculating and lacking in self-control. The generosity and tolerance of the good people of Ambazonia should never be taken for granted. Comrades should never be deluded that they have supernatural rights and abilities so leadership must gravitate to them. Leadership is trust from the governed and must be earned!

The political illiteracy of the nice people of Southern Cameroons is no longer an opinion, it’s a fact. The evidence is obvious from the multitude of untruths consumed from social media platforms.

Cameroon Concord News Group stresses on the deployment of caution in appointing and electing leaders at any level of this struggle for we can’t afford unfortunate leadership anymore. Good leadership matters in this revolution as it makes a difference between being alive or not.

Isong Asu

London Bureau Chief







