Federal Republic of Ambazonia: IG calls for resumption of unity talks with other front line groups

The Ambazonia Interim Government has called for resumption of unity talks with other front line groups as a sign of respect and honour to the late Southern Cameroons veteran leader Mola Njoh Litumbe, Cameroon Concord News has gathered from sources close to the communications department of the Dabney Yerima administration.

We understand that in a recent outing in Holland, the Southern Cameroons Vice President emphasized the importance of reopening communications with other respectable Ambazonia front line leaders and groups to put an end to the unhealthy rivalry and division that has rocked the resistance ever the abduction and forced extradition of the Ambazonia leader Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and his top aides from Abuja to Yaoundé.

Yerima, who was en route to US for the Southern Cameroons International Conference before COVID-19 struck has been holding telephone conversations with Ambazonia front line leaders including the controversial Cho Ayaba of the ADF.

Several Southern Cameroons think tanks have expressed their intention to help bring about unity in the Ambazonia revolutionary structures.

By Rita Akana








