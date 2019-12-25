Federal Republic Ambazonia: Vice President Yerima plans to address nation

The Ambazonia Vice President Dabney Yerima, will speak to the people of Southern Cameroons next Tuesday in an end of year policy speech.

Comrade Dabney Yerima is expected to present a positive bill of health of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government and also to urge the governors of the Bank of Ambazonia to approve finances for the Ambazonia Restoration Forces.

Vice President Dabney Yerima who is yet to return to Europe after a very successful outing in the Republic of South Africa, will use his end of year presentation to call for unity among all Southern Cameroons resistance groups and to appeal to Southern Cameroonians to continue to invest in the Amba Bonds Project.

The purpose of the Ambazonia leader’s 31st of December speech is to reiterate publicly the role of the Interim Government in the Southern Cameroons war of liberation and Dabney Yerima is expected to endorse the creation of an Ambazonia National Army.

Vice President Dabney Yerima is currently visiting a number of European capitals privately but is expected to return to Holland before Tuesday next week.

Comrade Dabney Yerima’s trip to South Africa was his first ever since he was appointed Vice President by the Ambazonia leader, President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe.

Early next year, Mr Yerima will fly to the US. A senior Yerima aide told Cameroon Concord News that the Vice President was looking forward to having productive talks with Southern Cameroons officials and representatives in the USA.

By Chi Prudence Asong in London





