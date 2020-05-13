FECAFOOT aborts football season amid COVID-19 pandemic

Cameroon has opted to end its football season amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the head of the country’s football association said on Tuesday.

Seidou Mbombo Njoya, president of Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) said, the decision was reached following recommendations from the health commission of the association stressing on the need to stay safe.

“Football is not the priority in the current situation (COVID-19). Football is secondary. Health safety comes first,” Njoya told reporters in the capital, Yaounde after the decision was taken.

PWD Bamenda were declared champions after leading Coton Sport by a single point, when the championship was suspended in March. The club will now compete in next season’s African Champions League.

The Cameroonian government halted all sporting activities in March following an outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

Source: Xinhuanet





