Exit of an icon: Prof. Michaël Aletum Tabuwe is no more

The University of Yaounde II, Soa, announced on Tuesday, 8 September 2020, the passing to eternity of renowned sociologist Prof. Michaël Aletum Tabuwe. He died on Monday 7 September 2020 in Washington DC in the United States.

According to the head of Communication of the Ministry of Higher Education, Jean Paul Mbia, Prof. Aletum (86) was admitted to a private hospital in Washington DC a few days ago.

Prof. Aletum was one of the pillars of the Political Science Department of the University of Yaoundé II, where he lectured for almost 40 years.

By Rita Akana with files from CIN






