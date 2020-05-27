Exit of a Sasse Old Boys Association icon: Mola Njoh Litumbe’s spirit of the age

The names of my classmates in the photograph, from left to right, are: John Nsoyenika Obanus Vega, who later became a Surveyor; Thomas Mbua Ndoko, who later became a Civil Administrator; Stephen Mokosso Ndeley, who later became Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly; Daniel Agbor Tiku, who later became an Agriculturist; My humble self, who later became a Chartered Accountant, but now a Politician; Godfrey Layu, who later became a Barrister-at-Law; Jacob Achidi Kisob who later became Cameroon’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom; Michael Njamfa, who later became an Agriculturist; Stephen Nyenti, who later became Chief Nyenti, a Traditional Ruler and Politician.

I must inform you that my classmates have all ascended into Heaven, and I am the only slow survivor, repeating a class because of unfinished homework which, when completed, I too will get promoted to Paradise! Oma nanu Mola





