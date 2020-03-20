EU, UK combined have over 70,000 coronavirus cases: Report

The European Commission claims it is working around the clock to assist EU citizens stranded abroad who have requested repatriation. The Commission has announced it is creating a stockpile of medical equipment to try and meet demand created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Within the 27-nation EU there is a shortage of medical equipment and protective clothing to meet the needs of frontline public servants. The European Commission has just unveiled plans to facilitate the production and supply of ventilators, reusable masks and other essential items needed to try and deal with the coronavirus.

As more and more flights are cancelled and borders are closed, the European Commission says a huge number of EU citizens are stranded abroad, right around the world.

Because of the disruption to flights and the new border restrictions, movement within the bloc itself is becoming increasingly difficult.

The EU’s chief negotiator on future relations between the bloc and Britain, Michel Barnier, has confirmed he has tested positive for the disease.

EU leaders were scheduled to hold a summit in Brussels next Thursday and Friday. That has been postponed. They will take part in a videoconference instead. Combined, the EU and UK now have more than 70,000 confirmed cases. Aside from the health issue, concern is mounting over the financial impact. Right now the scale of that is incalculable.

Source: Presstv





