Eto’o suffered fractured skull after car crash

The road crash occurred in the western city of Cameroon on Sunday

Former Barcelona and Inter Milan striker Samuel Eto’o is in stable condition after he was involved in a road accident around Nkongsamba-Douala road in Cameroon.

Eto’o was said to be returning from a wedding celebration when his car was hit by a public transport bus on Sunday morning.

Although the car was badly damaged in the front, the 39-year-old was immediately moved to a hospital where he is doing well under the doctors’ watch.

According to France Football, the Barcelona legend suffered a head injury but no life was lost in the crash.

Eto’o who is a special adviser to Caf President Ahmad Ahmad, announced his retirement from football in September 2019 after a playing career that spanned 22 years.

Source: Goal.com






