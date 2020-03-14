Douala to host CAF Champions League final

The city of Douala in Cameroon will be the hosting territory for the CAF Champions League final in May 2020, according to Moroccan reports.

The format of the CAF Champions League final has changed this season where the winner is decided through only one game.

The final showdown is set to take place on 29 May.

The battle to host the final was between Cameroon’s Japoma Stadium, Mohammed V Sports Stadium in Morocco and Tunisia’s Rades Olympic Stadium.

According to reports from Morocco’s channel Arryadia, Japoma Stadium in Douala was the winning bid and will be hosting venue for Africa’s most prestigious club competition’s final.

Al Ahly will face its Moroccan counterpart Wydad Casablanca, while Zamalek will face its Moroccan counterpart Raja in the CAF Champions League semifinals.

