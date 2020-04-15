Douala: Struggle, fear and heartbreak for medical staff on coronavirus frontline
Doctors, nurses and healthcare workers have become the unwitting heroes of the coronavirus pandemic, winning applause from balconies and streets around the world. They are dealing with a huge influx of patients, while also facing a lack of equipment in many cases and the fear of becoming infected themselves. Often, they face heartbreaking decisions while treating their patients.
Let’s take a look at Dr Roger Etoa’s experience in Douala:
Roger Etoa, a doctor in Cameroon, one of the worst-affected countries in sub-Saharan Africa, admits that fear of catching the disease also affects healthcare workers.
“I live with my wife and children,” the 36-year-old said. “When I arrive in the evening I rush to the shower, but it is difficult to stop the children from jumping on you.”
Etoa is the director of a healthcare centre in Douala, the commercial capital of Cameroon.
As a precaution, he’s started taking chloroquine, a drug used to treat malaria.
We don’t yet know if it works preventively or even curatively, but I prefer (to take it) just in case,” he said.
Early studies have shown that chloroquine, may be effective in the treatment and prevention of COVID-19, though more evidence is needed.
“We are afraid, like the rest of the population. Afraid that our masks or suits are not fitted properly when we are dealing with a patient who is showing symptoms,” the doctor said.
“We’re obviously afraid of catching it. When you get up in the morning and you have a bit of a headache, you ask yourself, ‘What if this is it? What if it’s our turn to get the virus?'”
Culled from Wionews.com