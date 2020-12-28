The Southern Cameroons Crisis is now in its fourth year and showing no signs of ending!! Thousands of Southern Cameroonians including women and children have died since President Biya declared his war against the English speaking people of British Southern Cameroons.

More than a quarter of the Southern Cameroons population has fled their homes. Of these, 70,000 are refugees in neighbouring Nigeria.

Even though bloodshed has receded in intensity over the last few months, violence between Cameroon government army soldiers and Ambazonia Restoration Forces remains chronic. Southern Cameroons Self Defense groups loyal to Vice President Dabney Yerima and the Ambazonia Interim Government hold sway over two-thirds of Southern Cameroons territory.

In keeping the two Cameroons together, Biya is not a cure; Biya has never been a cure. Biya was never going to be a cure. In the words of Cameroon Concord News Group London Bureau Chief Isong Asu, Biya was a French virus injected to make the peoples of the two Cameroons sick.

In this last edition of the 2020 AGBAW-EBAI DEBATE, we are asking our readers to make known their positions to the world on this very important issue:

DO YOU THINK SOUTHERN CAMEROONS SHOULD PRODUCE THE NEXT PRESIDENT IN LA REPUBLIQUE DU CAMEROUN?






