Dismissal of Southern Cameroons Colonel from MINUSMA: Tensions sky-high between Washington and Paris

There is a battle raging behind the scenes within the UN’s MINUSMA. The United States wants to place its candidate at the head of the peacekeeping mission while cutting personnel numbers – both measures Paris deems unacceptable.

The French government under pressure from the corrupt French Cameroun government in Yaoundé backed the dismissal of Colonel Tabot Samuel Orock unjustly as commander of the Cameroon UN peacekeeping force by Defense Minister, Joseph Beti Asomo because he had no ‘Godfather’ and also because he is an Southern Cameroonian.

Colonel Tabot

The peacekeeping force in the Central African Republic has huge infusions of cash from the UN, so the Biya Francophone regime replaced Colonel Tabot Orock with Captain Awono Louis Thaddée, a blood relation to Defense Minister Beti Asomo who is corrupt in order to channel most of that cash to ‘high places’ in Yaoundé.

Yaounde fired Colonel Tabot Orock upon the UN’s request without carrying out any investigations, which is not the right procedure.

Colonel Samuel Orock Tabot, is a graduate of the prestigious West Point U.S. Military Academy as well as the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California. His assignment to lead this deployment was a testament to the seriousness with which Cameroon viewed its role in regional peace and security.

Reported by Africa Intelligence and Cameroon Intelligence Report





