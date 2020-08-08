Dion Ngute appeals for more sustained COVID-19 funding for African countries

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute on Thursday appealed for “more sustained” funding from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank to support African countries striken by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ngute made the appeal at the start of a video conference with the African governors of the World Bank Group and IMF. “It must be admitted that the crisis will have a significant impact on African economies.

This is why I call on the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank to take more sustained and ambitious actions in favour of Africa in terms of access to funding,” he said.

He said African states need to develop strategies to be more resilient to future external shocks and crises by strengthening health infrastructure and putting human capital at the center of development policies.

Delegates, including ministers of finance and central bank governors from 54 African countries, have discussed issues related to the response to COVID-19 and the recovery strategies of various countries during the two-day conference hosted by Cameroon.

Source: Xinhuanet





