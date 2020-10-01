Defiant to French Cameroun.. Ambazonia leader says life sentence is helping the progress of the resistance

To live is the struggle

I want you to know my Ambazonian brothers and sisters that the things that have happened to us, leading to the life sentence slammed on us by the Yaoundé military court at 5:38am on Tuesday 20th August 2019, are helping the progress of the struggle for the restoration of the independence of our nation. As a result, warders of the Kondengui Principal Prison Yaoundé (KPPY) and all the others here know that we are in prison because we are servants of the struggle. And our being in prison has given most of our brothers and sisters increased determination in the struggle and more confidence in the Lord, so that they grow bolder all the time to discuss the message of the struggle fearlessly.

Of course some of our people speak the message of the struggle because they are jealous and quarrelsome, but others from genuine goodwill. These do so from love, because they know that God has given us the work of defending the struggle. The others do not proclaim the struggle sincerely, but from a spirit of selfish ambition; they think that they will make more trouble for me and my nine brothers while we are in prison.

It does not matter! We are happy about it-so long as the struggle is preached in every way possible, whether from wrong or right motives. And we will continue to be happy, because we know that by means of your prayers and the help which comes from the spirit of God, we shall be set free. Our deep desire and hope is that we shall never fail in our duty, but that at all times and especially just now, we shall be full of courage, so that with our whole beings, we shall bring honour to the struggle, whether we live or die.

For what is life? To us it is the struggle. Death, then, will bring more. But if by continuing to live we can do more worthwhile work, then we are not sure which we should choose. We are pulled in two directions. We want very much to leave this life and be with God, which is a far better thing; but for the sake of the struggle, it is much more important that we remain alive.

We are sure of this and so we know that we will stay. We will stay on with you all, to add to your progress and joy in the struggle, so that when we are with you again, you will have even more reason to be proud of us in your life.

Now the important thing is that your way of life should be as the struggle requires, so that, whether or not we are able to come and see you, we will hear that you are all standing firm with one common purpose and that with only one desire, you are fighting together for the struggle of the restoration of the independence of Ambazonia.

Don’t be afraid of our enemies; always be courageous and this will prove to them that they will lose and that we will win, because it is God who gives us the victory. For we have been given the privilege of serving for the struggle, not only by believing in it, but also by suffering for it. Now you can take part with us in the battle. It is the same battle you saw us fighting in the past, and as you hear, the one we are still fighting.

Amen.

Adapted from Philippians1:12-30

By Sisiku AyukTabe

23rd August2019.

From the Kondengui Principal Prison,

Where he and 9 other Ambazonian leaders have just been imprisoned for life





