CPDM regime reporting fake bomb threats in Yaoundé to guarantee Biya’s continued stay in power

The Biya Francophone regime in Yaoundé announced another bomb threat at the Ministry of Public Service and Administrative Reform (MINFOPRA). French Cameroun media houses sponsored by the ruling CPDM crime syndicate reported that an improvised explosive device was discovered at the Ministry of Public Service and Administrative Reform at noon on Monday, 17 August 2020.

Security sources in Yaoundé revealed that the device was concealed in documents, but was discovered before it exploded. The buildings were evacuated.

Cameroon Intelligence Report undercover reporter visited the scene and we can now reveal that what the entire regime have been selling as bomb threats in the nation’s capital, ranges from plain fiction to the most absurd and the bomb threats are simply to keep the Biya Francophone Beti Ewondo regime in power.

Biya’s time as head of state is approaching its end and his Beti-Bulu kinsmen in the Secret Service are reporting fake bomb threats to try and delay it. Secret Service officers serving the ruling crime syndicate are disguising as BAS and Amba fighters and calling the police anonymously and reporting fake bomb threats.

Yaoundé have witnessed numerous bomb explosions and threats but no arrest has been made and no one has been jailed so far. The Delegate General for National Security could not be reached for comment.

Making these false reports is doing more damage to the already battered economy but the regime is only interested in striking fear into the Yaoundé community.

By Rita Akana in Yaounde








