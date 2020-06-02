Yaounde: In two months, MPs have received more than 28.5 million CFA francs each

The Biya regime has disbursed more than 5 billion FCFA to the so-called newly elected members of the one and indivisible Cameroon national assembly in Yaounde.

The 180 representatives of the 10th legislature, who have only been in office for two months, to be more accurate between the election in February and May 31, 2020 have received more than 28.5 million CFA francs.

Here is breakdown of what the ruling CPDM crime syndicate paid to the MPs:

– Transport for the full session: 86 000 FCFA

– Telephone and fuel for the full session: 1 075 000 FCFA

-Participation Fee: 2 250 000 FCFA.

– Transport for the March session: 86 000 FCFA

– Telephone + fuel for March: 1 075 000 FCFA

– March session participation fee: 2 250 000 FCFA

– March salary: 1 225 000 FCFA

– April salary: 1 225 000 FCFA

– May salary 1 225 000 FCFA

– Microprojects: 8 000 000 FCFA

– Vehicle purchase premium: 10 000 000 FCFA (not yet paid, but budgeted).

The total sum amounts to more than 5.1 billion FCFA already paid to the representatives in a country that is seeking help from international donors to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cameroon Concord News Group understands the MPs will be voting soonest on a diabolic project to prepare the stage for Franck Biya to succeed the father as head of state.

By Rita Akana in Yaounde with files Cameroon Info.Net





