CPDM crime syndicate more interested in fighting the opposition than COVID-19

As Cameroon eases coronavirus restrictions, the government is accused of politicising the pandemic.

Government leaders in Cameroon have been accused of being more interested in fighting the opposition than COVID-19.

Despite accusations of putting the population in harm’s way, the government has reopened airports and schools.

Cameroon has one of Africa’s highest infection rates with more than 200 people reported dead and 6,000 cases.

Written by aljazeera





