Cameroon Concord News Group made some key points to the ruling CPDM crime syndicate when the disgraced Minister of State in charge of Transport Edgar Alain Mebo Ngo’o announced that renovation work had been completed at the Douala International Airport.

We asked if a neutral government body had gone to inspect the work done at the Douala International airport. What was replaced during the one month period of work? How much did it cost the Cameroonian task payer? Was the Minister of Transport Edgar Alain Mebo Ngo’o ready to vouch for the safety of the airport? And we concluded that with regard to that operation and money spent, the nation needed an independent assessment.

We told the world that the same was true with the national carrier Camair-co. But because the French Cameroun dictator Paul Biya heads a government that no one takes responsibility, no one apologize and no one resigns, Yaoundé kept on appointing new managing directors of Camair-co. To be sure, Louis-Georges Njipendi Kouotou successfully became the seventh managing director of Camair-co in recent times.

Louis-Georges Njipendi Kouotou and six others grounded the national carrier. Camair-co ever since President Biya and his Beti Ewondo kinsmen and women took over became short of viable planes. The situation grew from bad to worse and forced to travel by road for want of available Camair-Co aircraft, three French Cameroun government ministers ended up in a river. The accident again placed the national carrier’s management in a bind.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, which has grounded aircraft all around the world, Yaoundé has been actively seeking a consultancy firm to help it to develop the country’s civil aviation industry destroyed by President Biya and his gang.

Recently, Camair-co managed to get back in the air with a plane hired from Ukraine but our senior economic reporter in Douala confirmed late on Monday that Camair-Co’s future is sealed: the government is making plans to privatise 51% of the national carrier.

By Rita Akana in Yaounde







