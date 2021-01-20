CPDM Crime Syndicate: Atanga Nji says Biya has won war against Ambazonia Separatists

The Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga has claimed the Head of State Paul Biya has won the long-drawn separatist conflict in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon.

Cameroon has been embroiled in a separatist conflict that has gone past its fourth year with over 3000 deaths, 50000 internally displaced and over 40.000 refugees, according to United Nations figures.

However, at a security meeting in Bamenda, one of the hotbeds of the conflict, the country’s interior Minister Paul Atanga Nji told the media, the country’s President, Paul Biya, who has been in power since 1982 has already won the war and calm was gradually returning to the restive Anglophone regions.

Paul Atanga Nji was speaking in Bamenda on Monday, January 18 during a working visit to evaluate the security situation in the North West Region. This comes after at least five persons were killed in Momo Division, following an explosion in the convoy of the Senior Divisional Officer-an incident that has beeen attributed to separatists.

“After a thorough examination of the security situation (of the North West Region),I can conveniently say that the security situation is under control and that I have come to extend the encouragements of the Head of State to the local administrative authorities,”Paul Atanga Nji said.

Source: Journal du Cameroun






