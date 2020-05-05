COVID-19: Unity Palace in panic mode

Cameroon’s presidency known as the Unity Palace is in panic mode following the death of Chantal Biya’s driver on Monday, May 4, 2020 following an attack by the novel Coronavirus.

The driver has been down with flu-like symptoms which earned him a few days of rest; rest that will unfortunately be eternal.

The Unity Palace is concerned as the COVID-19 victim was the first lady’s driver and had recently driven her.

Since hitting the global scene, the novel Coronavirus virus has struck fear in many minds. It is no respecter of persons and it has sent many old people in the hiding, including Cameroon’s president, Paul Biya, who is a colony of dangerous diseases.

Mr. Biya has not been seen in public since the virus emerged and sources at the Unity Palace have reported that Mr. Biya has been hiding under his bed and has lost appetite because he is scared that the virus will sweep him away.

For more than a decade, Mr. Biya has been assailed by many ailments with diabetes, high blood pressure and heart problems constantly using his body as conference room to discuss his fate.

His long marriage with alcohol has ruined his health and his distended prostate has always sent him to Switzerland and other European countries for check-ups.

But the shutting down of the world by the novel Coronavirus has left the president in deep thoughts. Any deterioration of his fragile health now might spell danger as the entire world, except Cameroon, is in lockdown.

A few days ago, Mr. Biya signed a decree opening up the country and sending Cameroonians to bars where they can run into the novel Coronavirus that is threatening to overwhelm the entire country.

While bars and crowded markets are open, schools have remained closed. National Day celebrations have been cancelled, as this would have required Mr. Biya who is a shadow of his former self to preside over the event which normally takes place on May 20.

Mr. Biya might have soldiers in his side, but COVID-19, which has attacked even royals and celebrities, fears no uniform and guns. Its dislike for old sickly people is exactly why Mr. Biya has decided to make the lower part of his bed his hiding of choice.

He does not receive anybody and all his staff are expected to keep a safe distance because they could infect him. The only person who comes close and who has been serving as his liaison officer is his wife who might have been infected by his driver who has kicked the bucket.

More will be yours as Cameroon Concord News Group gathers more details.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai





