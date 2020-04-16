Covid-19 Africa Alert: Virus exacerbates food insecurity, Saudi Arabia’s mass deportation of Ethiopians

The coronavirus pandemic risks disrupting food supplies to hundreds of millions of people across Africa. Efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 may exacerbate food insecurity that was already gripping parts of the continent before the health emergency.

Meanwhile, the UN warns that Saudi Arabia’s mass deportations of Ethiopians could lead to the spread of infection as hundreds of people are crammed into quarantine centres. It’s thought thousands have been sent back this month alone.

And the coronavirus pandemic has had a huge impact on religious gatherings across the continent. In Mali, many of the faithful are still taking the risk of coming together to worship at mosques.

Source: France 24





