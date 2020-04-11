Coronavirus testing rate increasing in Cameroon

Hundreds of cases have been confirmed in Cameroon but health officials fear there may be many more that are still unreported.

Now, it has launched nationwide testing. As healthcare workers in Cameroon race to contain the spread of COVID-19 infections, door-to-door testing is under way in several regions of the country.

Cameroon has deployed 1,200 medical workers in the commercial hub of Douala, the start of a nationwide door-to-door screening program

Al Jazeera





