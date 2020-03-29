Coronavirus Outbreak: Charter Flight Leaving Yaounde to Washington D.C.

U.S. Embassy Yaounde has arranged a special charter flight for U.S. citizens departing Yaounde NSI Airport on Tuesday, March 31 at 4 p.m. This flight will be direct to Washington, D.C. (Dulles International Airport), at an estimated cost of $2065 per passenger regardless of passenger age or seat location (the final cost will be announced as soon as it is confirmed). Passengers will not be paying beforehand, but rather borrowing the cost of the flight from the U.S. Government.

All passengers must agree to reimburse the U.S. Government by signing a promissory note (loan agreement) for approximately $2065. Only passengers who complete and sign the form will be allowed to board the plane. No cash or credit card payments will be accepted at the U.S. Embassy or the airport. Please fill out the attached form (DS-5528) and email the completed version to YaoundeACS@state.gov to register for the flight on a first-come, first-served basis.

You will be responsible for any arrangements and costs (lodging, connecting flights, or local transportation, etc.) beyond Dulles Airport in Washington, D.C.

No pets will be allowed on the flight and each passenger will only be allowed one carry-on bag and two checked bags with a maximum of 46kg. There will be no option to pay for extra services or excess baggage on the day of the flight.

The airline reserves the right to refuse boarding for any passenger. Passengers who are displaying COVID-19 symptoms or who have recently traveled to a high-risk country may be refused boarding.

If you want to depart on this flight, please email YaoundeACS@state.gov with full names (First, Middle, Last) as they appear in the U.S. passport, date of birth, and U.S. passport number for each traveler and the completed DS-5528 promissory note. You are required to do this even if you have previously sent us this information. The flights will be filled in the order that the emails are received. Please do not call the Embassy to confirm receipt of your email; we will contact you if you are confirmed for a seat on one of these flights.

After the flight is full, subsequent requests will be placed on a standby list. Legal Permanent Residents are also eligible to be placed on the standby list but will only be accommodated after all U.S. citizens have had an opportunity to take a seat.

Be assured that Embassy Yaounde will continue to make every effort to assist U.S. citizens who are not able to travel on this flight, but still wish to return home. However, encourage those interested to take advantage of this opportunity quickly.

Source: US Embassy Yaounde





