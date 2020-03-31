Coronavirus kills three Southern Cameroonians in London as more fight for their lives

A grandmother Mama Celina of Kembong village in the Manyu County who was visiting her daughter in the UK became the third member of the Southern Cameroons family to die from coronavirus when she lost her life last week.

John Tama is the second who lost his battle with Covid-19 at a hospital in London, where he had been attached to a ventilator.

Peter Tambe died after contracting the coronavirus today Tuesday the 31st of March. Cameroon Concord News gathered that none of the three victims had underlying health problems.

Peter Tambe

Several other Southern Cameroonians in the United Kingdom are still being treated for the virus with dozens of them in intensive care. Thousands of Londoners are quarantined in their homes.

Many in Africa where complacency is government’s trade mark believed erroneously that this deadly virus is a Caucasian illness. However, these deaths have reportedly exposed such ignorance. Last Saturday, police in Kampala, Uganda arrested Pastor Augustine Yiga of Revival Church Kawaala for uttering false information and spreading harmful propaganda in relation to the deadly coronavirus.

Pastor Yiga had used his television station to inform the public that there was no coronavirus in Africa. Cameroon Concord News Group has also gotten vile videos from Cameroon and South Africa in which people are heard calling the virus a Caucasian illness.

By Chi Prudence Asong in London







