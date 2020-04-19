Coronavirus: Fecafoot to offer financial support to Cameroon clubs

The Cameroonian football body disclosed the federation will be providing help for teams in the country amid the pandemic

The Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) has announced plans to provide special support for domestic clubs in combating the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on Friday, Benjamin Didier Banlock, secretary-general of the federation, said they are keen to cushion the impact of the scourge.

Since the confirmation of its first case in March, Cameroon has recorded more than 1000 cases of the coronavirus with 22 deaths recorded, as of Saturday.

