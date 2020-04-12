Coronavirus: Africa is still doing well compared to other continents

According to www.worldometer.com, Africa has lost some 710 people to the Coronavirus.

Since the virus started, many people around the world have been worried about Africa, a continent many people say is bereft of world-class health infrastructure.

Egypt, Algeria, Morocco have registered the highest numbers of people killed by virus on the continent.

It should be pointed out that Africa is a continent and not a country. It is a continent of 54 countries and more than a billion people, many of whom are young and are blessed with very strong immune systems.

At the beginning of the viral pandemic, many westerners had predicted that there would be an apocalypse on the continent due to the lack of proper medical facilities and experts, but things are pointing in a different direction.

Much of the success is also due to the distancing and containment measures that most African countries have put in place. The wearing of face masks is now compulsory in many African countries and the use of hand sanitizers is mandatory in many shops and government offices.

The population is complying with most of measures in place and this is delivering some impressive outcomes.

Africans have to continue doing the right things. They must make social distancing a significant part of their lives, regardless of the challenges that come with it.

The virus is still alive and it is leaving a trail of death and destruction in other parts of the world. Africans must learn from the mistakes of other people and with their natural advantage, they will be able to keep the death rate at the barest minimum.

By Dr Joachim Arrey





