China coronavirus outbreak: Death toll approaches 500

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China has approached 500, and more than 24,000 others have been infected with the rapidly spreading virus, which is also taking a toll on the world economy.

China’s National Health Commission confirmed that the death toll was now at 490, after Hubai Province reported 65 more fatalities on Tuesday.

The record is the biggest single-day tally since the illness emerged last December in Wuhan, the provincial capital of Hubai, which has since been on lockdown.

The confirmed infection cases across China have reached 24,324, an increase of 3,887 from the previous tally.

The virus has so far infected nearly 230 people in 27 other countries and regions, according to a Reuters tally based on official statements from the authorities involved.





