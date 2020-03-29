Chelsea winger recovers from coronavirus

Chelsea have announced that Callum Hudson-Odoi has fully recovered from the coronavirus after almost a month of treatment.

Hudson-Odoi was the first player in the Premier League to test positive for COVID-19, which led to the suspension of the competition until at least April the 30th.

The England International announced the news of his full recovery on his Instagram account, but said he is still self-isolating.

The Blues also released a statement to confirm Hudson-Odoi’s full recovery, and that he will continue training at home, to maintain his fitness for the possible return of the Premier League.

The winger has scored three goals and provided five assists in 25 matches this season for Chelsea.

Source: Presstv





