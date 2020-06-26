Chelsea victory over Manchester City hands Liverpool first league championship in 30 years

Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over Manchester City at Stamford Bridge has handed Liverpool their first league championship in 30 years.

Chelsea broke the deadlock against the run of play after an awful blunder by Benjamin Mendy allowed Christian Pulisic to nick possession and race through on goal before sending the ball calmly into the bottom corner in the 36th minute.

Kevin De Bruyne restored parity with a sublime free kick in the 55th minute as he curled it straight into the top left corner giving Kepa Arrizabalaga no chance of saving it.

Raheem Sterling could have put the Citizens in front two minutes later on a thrilling counter, but his attempt hit the woodwork.

Pulisic came incredibly close to completing his brace in the 71st minute when he rounded Ederson and slid the ball towards the open net, but Kyle Walker did brilliantly to clear it off the line.

Fernandinho surely handed the title to Liverpool when he cleared the ball from the goalmouth with his hand in the 76th minute.

Following VAR check, the Brazilian was sent off and Chelsea were awarded a penalty. Willian converted from the spot to seal the victory.

