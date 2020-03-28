Cameroon’s beef price jumps 3.5% driven by exports to Nigeria

In 2019, food prices have been among the main driving forces behind the rise of the inflation in Cameroon. That year indeed, inflation surged to 2.5%, the highest since 2015.

Among the food products that contributed to the rise was beef, the National Institute of Statistics (NIS) reported. According to NIS,after a drop of 2.1% in 2018 the price of beef in Cameroon increased by 3.5% in 2019. This sharp rise is mainly due to the resumption of beef trades with neighbouring countries (Nigeria in particular), the INS explained.

Indeed, because of the exactions started by Nigerian Islamist sect Boko Haram in 2013, Cameroon closed its northern borders with Nigeria in 2015. The northern region is the main beef production area in Cameroon.

In 2019, following the relative peace that ensured after fights led by the Cameroonian army against Boko Haram, Cameroon decided to open some of its borders with Nigeria. This is the case of the Amchidé border, officially reopened since May 15, 2019. This town is the hub of trade between Nigeria and Cameroon in the Far North region.

At the same time, several livestock markets, closed for years due to the insecurity created by Boko Haram, were also relaunched. Consequently, exports of Cameroonian beef to Nigeria have been boosted, leading to higher prices on the local market.

