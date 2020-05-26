Cameroon army uncovers explosive devices in Southern Cameroons

Cameroon army said Wednesday it has uncovered several improvised explosive devices in the country’s troubled English-speaking region of Northwest, but were deactivated with no injury.

The explosive devices were found at a ceremonial ground in Bamenda, Cameroon Anglophone regions’ largest city as the security forces were patrolling the area.

The army said they were planted by suspected armed separatists who had vowed to disrupt national day in the region.

Cameroon is observing national day on Wednesday without public festivities due to COVID-19 pandemic but separatists have imposed a three-day lockdown in the restive Anglophone regions to disrupt the event.

Fighting between government forces and armed separatist groups has been going on since November 2017 after the separatists declared the independence of a nation they call Ambazonia in the two English-speaking regions of Northwest and Southwest.

Source: Xinhuanet





