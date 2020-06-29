Cameroon army says situation under control in Southern Cameroons

Security situation in Cameroon’s English-speaking region of Southwest that has been ravaged by an armed separatist conflict for over three years is “under control,” a senior military officer said on Saturday.

Commander of the 2nd Joint Military Region Benoit Eba Eba said, there had been “no major” incidents reported in the region for “quite some time now.”

“Currently we have to face only the acts of banditry. The situation is globally under control. I am satisfied,” Eba told reporters in the Southwest regional town of Mamfe after a rare visit to the restive region.

He assured the safety of the local population and thanked them for collaborating with government forces to fight armed separatists.

“I came to reassure them that we are together and the military is their family. We have to be along with the population not only with weapons. We are together for education, health and any other issue,” Eba said.

Separatists have been clashing with government forces since 2017 in a bid to establish an independent nation in the two Anglophone regions of Cameroon.

Source: Xinhuanet






