Cameroon and Coronavirus: Douala Immigration Officers Accept Bribes From Travellers To Avoid 14 Days Mandatory Quarantine

At least 70 people in Cameroon have tested positive for COVID-19, 2 recovered and 1 person reported death.

On 23rd March, 2020, the health minister revealed that 16 people have tested positive. 9 were from Douala, 6 in Yaoundé and 1 in Bafoussam. According to Africa Facts Zone, a popular African news channel on twitter, the spike in number of infected cases is as a result of a latest discovery made on the recent happenings at Douala International Airport.

Douala is the largest city in Cameroon and the growing epicentre of the novel coronavirus. A latest publication by African Facts Zone revealed that travelers from France (a coronavirus infected country) paid bribes to Cameroonian immigration officials to avoid the 14 days mandatory quarantine directive by the government to prevent further spread of the virus in the country.

The government is yet to take action on the latest discovery at the airport.

Source:ghgossip.com





