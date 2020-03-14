CAF to assess anti-virus measures in Cameroon ahead of CHAN

CAF medical experts will assess this weekend the measures hosts Cameroon have taken to combat the coronavirus pandemic ahead of the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The central African country is scheduled to stage from April 4 to 25 the biennial competition for footballers playing in their country of birth.

Cameroon reported two cases of the deadly COVID-19, which has shredded sport schedules across the globe.

On Friday, CAF postponed indefinitely two rounds of 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, set for March 25 to 31.

Regarding the CHAN, a CAF statement said the delegation “would assess the preventive measures taken by the local organising committee”.

Matches are due to be played in the capital, Yaounde, at two stadiums in second city Douala, and seaside city Limbe.

Cameroon qualified automatically for the 16-nation tournament and the other title contenders include defending champions Morocco.

Meanwhile, a two-day conference scheduled for March 17-18 in Durban that would have highlighted the African football industry has been postponed because of the coronavirus.

FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura had been invited to give the keynote speech at an event the organisers now hope to stage in July or August.

Source: AFP





